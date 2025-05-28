Beloved cat removed from popular mountain trail in Philippines, sparks uproar among hikers & netizens

Authorities remove cat from mountain trail in the Philippines, sparks outrage

A beloved stray cat that had become a familiar face on a popular mountain trail in the Philippines was forcibly removed by authorities last week, sparking fury among hikers and animal lovers online.

The feline — affectionately known as Pugal — had captured the hearts of many trekking through Mount Pulag. However, officials say the removal was necessary for both biodiversity and the cat’s safety.

Viral fame turns sour as authorities step in

According to the Manila Bulletin, Pugal became a viral sensation after hikers shared photos and videos of the cat approaching and interacting with them along the trail.

But what started as wholesome internet content soon became a heated conservation debate.

A Facebook page advocating for Pugal’s removal quickly gained traction, with many expressing outrage at the call to evict the cat.

Commenters were quick to compare the cat’s impact to human over-tourism and environmental damage, questioning the double standards.

In response, a local biodiversity influencer posted a video explaining that cats are considered invasive species and could disrupt the delicate ecosystem on Mount Pulag.

That explanation paved the way for action.

Cat removed from trail for wildlife & its own wellbeing

On 17 May, the Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that Pugal had been safely removed.

“Pugal is now being taken care of by one of our Pulag Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) staff,” they shared in a Facebook update. “A veterinarian is being sent to check on the cat.”

Experts from the Animal Kingdom Foundation explained that cats, even those as friendly as Pugal, pose serious risks to native wildlife due to their natural hunting instincts.

“Environmental experts say cats should not be allowed to roam free in the wild because they pose significant threat to native wildlife and ecosystem,” said the organisation’s Programme Director.

In fact, according to Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy, domestic pets are not legally allowed to live in protected areas such as Mt. Pulag.

Cat now safe& well-fed

Beyond biodiversity concerns, Pugal’s well-being was also taken into account.

“Someone shared with me that even hikers find it hard to stay warm on Mt. Pulag. Imagine a domestic cat enduring that cold daily,” said Furvent in a Facebook post.

“Pugal wasn’t there last year, so he likely began climbing the mountain only recently—and stayed because hikers fed and carried him. That alone shows us what he truly needs: food, warmth, and attention.”

The group also shared an update on the beloved feline’s status.

“He has shelter, regular meals, and will have access to veterinary care,” they said. “He’s no longer at risk from harsh weather or considered a threat to native species. We see that as a positive outcome.”

Featured image adapted from Manila Bulletin and Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy on Facebook.