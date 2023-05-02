Cat Spotted Wandering Around Pasir Panjang MRT, Employees Escort It Out Of Station

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Feline Friend Wanders Around Pasir Panjang MRT

From roosters to rats, it appears as though animals are becoming frequent MRT commuters.

In fact, yet another critter has decided to join in the fun.

On Sunday (30 Apr), a cat was spotted wandering around Pasir Panjang MRT station.

@jiannaaaaah bro didnt tap in and thought he could get away with it ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

The MRT employees were later seen attempting to carry the adorable feline out of the station.

Cat explores Pasir Panjang MRT station

In a TikTok video posted by @jiannaaaaah, the cat can be seen casually exploring the interiors of the MRT station.

It climbs down the staircase as though it is on its way to take the next train.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the OP, Jiannah Bianca, captured the amusing sight at the Pasir Panjang station and decided to call SMRT for help.

This was because she was worried that the cat might fall into the train platform gap.

In the next scene of the video, a couple of MRT employees are seen attempting to carry the cat out of the station.

At first, they appear to be struggling — as one employee gently wraps his arms around the feline, it does not seem to budge.

Thankfully, they eventually succeed in convincing the cat to leave.

The OP filmed the kitty walking alongside its two ‘bodyguards’ as they escorted it out of the station.

Ms Bianca also shared with ST that she believes the cat often visits the station.

This is because the staff kept calling out the cat’s name, suggesting that they were familiar with it.

A hilarious sight to behold

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 180,000 views. Netizens found the scene to be extremely adorable and hilarious.

Many of them joked that the cat must have seen the video of the rat hitching a ride on the MRT and was trying to find it.

Several other TikTok users also took the opportunity to come up with comical cat puns.

In addition, netizens were grateful for the MRT employees’ patience and care towards the cat.

These incidents have us wondering what other animals we will find wandering around the premises of our MRT stations next.

Featured image adapted from @jiannaaaaah on TikTok.