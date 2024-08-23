Man in Malaysia finds cat poop on Lamborghini spoiler

On Tuesday (20 Aug), TikTok user @aasuperscalper, whose real name is Asyraf Arsad, posted a video showing a cat resting on a parked Lamborghini vehicle.

As Mr Asyraf approached, the cat was seen yawning while lounging on the spoiler.

The video later cuts to another scene where it’s revealed that the cat had left poop on the spoiler.

There were even paw prints on the spoiler.

Instead of becoming angry, Mr Asyraf, the car owner, took the incident in stride and laughed it off.

Car owner found encounter hilarious

In response to MS News‘ queries, the 37-year-old said the incident took place at his “personal parking space” on Tuesday (20 Aug).

He added that he saw the cat sitting on the spoiler when he arrived at the basement office parking lot and decided to record the video before heading to his office.

Later, when he returned to retrieve items from his car, he noticed the cat was gone but had left poop on the spoiler.

Mr Asyraf found the situation funny and took a video as a reminder of the bizarre incident.

The 37-year-old said his vehicle did not sustain any scratches as it was coated.

As for the waste disposal, Mr Asyraf said he threw the poop away and washed the vehicle with soap water. He then brought it to a car wash for “full cleaning”.

The cat was reportedly a stray cat in the area.

