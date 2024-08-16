Man amused after cat resting on car hood in Pioneer carpark refuses to leave, enters vehicle

Man spots cat resting on car hood in Pioneer carpark

A Singaporean TikToker was charmed after a cat resting on the hood of his car refused to leave, despite his best efforts.

Kenvin, who’s in his early 30s, shared the adorable encounter that had occurred in a Pioneer carpark in a TikTok video on Thursday (15 Aug).

“I’m reaching out to you with regards to your car’s extended warranty,” the amusing caption read.

Cat refused to leave

The video showed the friendly feline, which Kenvin dubbed “meow meow”, lying peacefully atop his car hood. It eyed him, stretched lazily, before letting itself get patted gently on the head.

Speaking to MS News, Kenvin, who works in the finance industry, shared that he was heading out for brunch at around 11am on Thursday (15 Aug) when he spotted the cat.

“The cat distribution system had chosen me, this cute cat is usually seen sleeping on vehicles there, too, not just mine,” he noted.

Even though Kenvin managed to coax the cat off his car hood, the animal refused to leave and continued to follow his every move.

He also attempted to carefully lead it out of the narrow gap between vehicles to safety, but to no avail.

“She came back to me again,” the on-screen text read.

Cat enters car and jumps to passenger side

After an effort to gently shoo the cat away, Kenvin bidded his unlikely companion goodbye before opening the door to his car.

Unexpectedly, the feline leapt into the vehicle and dashed to the passenger side.

Kenvin then pretended to start the vehicle’s engine to drive off with the animal, jokingly quipping “last warning ah”.

Just then, the cat appeared to be spooked by the loud noise. It jumped onto the passenger seat and frantically looked around, after which the clip ended.

Kenvin told MS News that he later let the cat out of his vehicle, and it headed to the bottom of other parked cars in the area.

Cat spotted multiple times prior to encounter

Asked if he thought of adopting the cat, and Kenvin said he was unable to as he believes the cat belongs to a family living in the area. The family lets the animal roam freely.

He also noted that he had come across the same feline several times prior to the recent encounter.

“Sometimes I’ll come out of my car singing casually and it’ll appear out of nowhere too,” he said.

There were also times when he would be intending to take the lift down from the carpark, only to encounter the “cute cat” there,” he said.

Netizens gushed over the wholesome interaction, with some noting that the cat chose his car to lay on due to his “positive energy”.

Some also suggested that he bring the cat home, since it has “adopted” him.

