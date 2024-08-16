Black cat offers tea to monk in Thailand, seemingly to show gratitude for adopting it

Black cat goes viral after video shows it offering tea to Thai monk

On Thursday (15 August), a viral video shared by Thai news site Khaosod shows a black cat adorably offering tea to a monk.

The cat was seen using its head to nudge a tray containing teapots towards the monk.

In the video, the monk recounts that the black cat approached him after getting abandoned by its owner.

He added that some people have a negative perception of black cats, viewing them as ‘bringers’ of bad luck.

Feeling bad for the cat, he decided to adopt it.

He said the cat developed the habit of nudging teapots on his own, seemingly mimicking devotees when they’re making offerings at the temple.

The cat also displayed its intelligence by meowing at night to signal bedtime and giving massages to the monk.

As seen in the video, the monk treats the cat with snacks to reward it for the kind gesture.

Ending the clip, the monk advised against abandoning pets, highlighting the emotional trauma it has on the animals.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod on Facebook.