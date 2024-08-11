Cat saves chicken from being attacked by dog in US, gets christened ‘guard cat’

Chicken saved from dog by cat in US

A video of a cat rescuing a chicken from a dog in the United States (US) has gone viral on social media.

First posted to TikTok on 31 July, the video subsequently became widely shared on Facebook.

Many applauded the cat for its bravery in standing up for their “friend”.

Cat rescues chicken from neighbour’s dog

The video appears to be taken from CCTV footage recorded at around 7.41pm on 29 July in Arkansas, according to Newsflare.

The user captioned the post: “Guard dog wasn’t doing her job so the guard cat had to step in!”

A dog with a white and black coat is seen gnawing at a chicken that was struggling for dear life.

In the background, a black cat runs over and confronts the dog, even though it is much smaller than the canine.

It uses its body to slam against the dog, which causes it to let go of the chicken.

The chicken is then able to scamper away, and the dog seems to get the message: there won’t be a chicken dinner tonight.

So, the dog backs off while the cat stares it down, making sure it scrams. Oddly enough, there’s a Pyrenees that appears to have only just noticed the commotion.

Pyrenees are “livestock dogs” that usually protect animals like sheep.

According to the user who posted the video, the chicken escaped with just a scratch on her foot.

They also confronted the dog’s owner about the incident, although the aftermath isn’t known.

Netizens find it odd that Pyrenees did not notice commotion

As the user noted, the guard dog did not end up doing its job.

Some comments wondered what the dog was doing.

Another user noted that their cat would engage in similar behaviour and attack their dog if he tried to attack a duck.

