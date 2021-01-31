Cat Severely Injured After Surviving Hit & Run Accident In Sengkang

Being the victim of a hit-and-run accident is a tragic experience, be it human or animal. After suffering severe injuries upon impact, most of them are left helpless on the road as their lives slowly slip away.

Fortunately for one cat in Sengkang, his pain didn’t go unnoticed. A kind man saw him in the middle of the road and came to his rescue.

The man presumes that the cat was likely involved in a hit-and-run accident, and immediately sent him to a vet hospital.

The cat had suffered severe jaw and eye injuries, and requires surgery.

Cat found lying on the road in Sengkang after alleged hit & run

According to the Facebook post in Singapore Cat Lovers Group on Saturday (30 Jan), the rescuer said he found a stray cat lying on the ground, being “on the verge of death” at Anchorvale, Sengkang.

He deduced,

It was in the middle of the road and obviously it was a hit and run.

From the pictures shared, there was blood pouring from the cat’s mouth and more disturbingly, his left eyeball was protruding from the socket.

The rescuer shared that he took him to the vet hospital right away.

Cat requires 2 surgeries that cost around $10,000

After getting a quick diagnosis from the doctor, the cat will reportedly need to undergo 2 surgeries — one for its eye and the other for its jaw.

The feline will also have to be hospitalised for 3 days so that doctors can monitor his condition and run further tests.

It was estimated that the surgeries would cost $10,000, excluding hospitalisation fee and medication.

As the fees were much higher than expected, the man ended up sitting at the vet till 4am trying to figure out an alternative.

Transferred to SPCA clinic due to hefty medical fee

At around 2.20pm on Sunday (31 Jan), the rescuer updated that since treatment costs were hefty, he then transferred the cat, now named Puteh, to the clinic at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

He also confirmed Puteh’s gender as a male.

Those who wish to contribute to Puteh’s medical fees can reach out to SPCA here. His case number is tagged 150876.

Wishing Puteh a swift recovery

It’s devastating to endure severe injuries on your own. But luckily for Puteh, a kind Samaritan immediately took notice of his plight and rescued him.

Now that Puteh is with SPCA, we’re certain that he’s in good hands and is getting the help he needs.

Hopefully with enough tender loving care from the kind folks at SPCA, he’ll eventually make a swift recovery.

