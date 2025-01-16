Cat in Thailand shot in eye with metal dart, suspected to be targeted for food due to cold weather

Cat shot with 30cm metal dart piercing its eye and leg

On Wednesday (15 Jan), 68-year-old Narong Sukprasert from Buriram, Thailand brought his five-year-old cat to the Wangkrud Rescue Unit after it was shot with a metal dart.

Unable to afford veterinary care, he sought help from the rescuers.

The 30cm dart had entered the animal’s right eye socket, passed through, and exited near the back of its right front leg.

Approximately 5cm of the dart protruded from the wound.

The rescue team trimmed the dart to make it manageable and transported the cat to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.

Suspects pet was targeted by ‘cat-eaters’

Mr Narong, alongside rescue officer Narong Saengprasert, shared details of the incident, which occurred around midnight.

Moments after hearing a motorcycle stop near his tent, he heard his cat crying in distress.

Upon investigating, he discovered that his beloved pet had been shot.

Mr Narong suspects the perpetrators were part of a group known as “young males who eat cats”, believed to hunt cats for food to combat the cold.

After the surgery, the veterinarian anaesthetised the cat and removed the dart, which had severely damaged its optic nerve.

Urges compassion for animals & an end to abuse

Although it was fortunate the dart missed the trachea and lungs, the full impact on the eye’s function will only be known over time.

Mr Narong expressed concern over the rising issue of people targeting animals for food, stressing that, like humans, animals value their lives.

He urged the perpetrators to show compassion for animals and cease such abusive practices.

He also called on authorities to take action against those responsible and end this harmful behaviour.

