Dog dies after being shot with arrow at farm in Malaysia, cruel act condemned by animal activists

Dog dies after getting shot with arrow for entering wrong lane at farm in Malaysia

A dog was reportedly shot with an arrow in Malaysia’s Perak state.

The critter named Kutty was seriously injured and later lost its life due to the cruel act, reported the Malay Mail.

Dog pierced with arrow on Malaysia farm, bled profusely

The incident was highlighted in a Facebook post on Friday (27 Dec) by Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM), an animal welfare group in Malaysia.

It said it took place on 22 Dec at Malaya Farm, located in the Selama district.

Photos it posted showed that the arrow had pierced right through the poor animal, leaving it bleeding profusely.

The dog then collapsed on the ground amid his bloodstains.

Animal group condemns cruel act

SAFM president R. Kalaivanan condemned the cruel act, stating that such actions are unacceptable, adding:

This cruelty challenges the fundamental principles of humanity and clearly violates the law under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Immediate and decisive action is required to ensure justice is served, he said, seeking witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

SAFM also called for immediate action and a thorough investigation into the case.

The non-governmental organisation urged the authorities to investigate the case, demanding full enforcement of the Act.

It imposes a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$30,400) and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

Group calls for stronger laws & more effective enforcement

“Animal cruelty is still rampant despite various awareness campaigns”, said Mr Kalaivanan.

This was due to weak law enforcement that often allows offenders to escape scot-free.

Thus, he called for stronger laws and more effective enforcement.

SAFM also appealed to the community to unite in defending animal rights and holding offenders accountable.

