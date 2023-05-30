Chonky Cat Falls From 6th Floor & Smashes Car Windscreen, Survives With 2 Lost Claws

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bangkok Cat Falls From 6th Storey, Smashes Car Windscreen & Survives

They say that cats have nine lives — well, one cat in Bangkok sure has more than one.

The cat had fallen out of the sixth storey of a building in the capital of Thailand.

On its way down, it shattered the windscreen of a car parked at the foot of the building.

Miraculously, the overweight feline survived the fall with minimal injuries.

8.5kg cat fell out of 6th storey of condominium, shatters car windscreen

On Saturday (27 May), the car’s owner took to Facebook to share the unfortunate yet adorable accident.

He had received a call at 7am from the condominium manager he parked at.

The manager told him that a cat had apparently fallen from the sixth floor of the building and hit his car.

The cat, which weighed a whopping 8.5kg, smashed through the windscreen of his car, ploughing a hole through the glass in the process.

Photographs accompanying the post showed the chubby culprit behind the damaged car. It did not seem to be visibly injured from the fall.

The car, however, was a different story. The impact of the fall had created a distinct hole in the rear windscreen of the red MG sedan.

Was not seriously hurt, only lost 2 claws

In a separate post on Sunday (28 May), the car owner provided an update on how the cat is doing.

The mischievous feline is Shifu, named after the ‘Kung Fu Panda’ character.

It got a check-up after the incident, and, thankfully, everything seemed normal after the fall.

The car owner shared that the cat is eating normally, and its bowel movements also seem usual. It did not even sustain any bruises or swelling either.

The only physical damage it suffered was a blood clot and two broken claws.

Attached to this post were more pictures of the cat and some of its X-ray scans.

The scans did not show any clear signs of broken bones, and the cat appears to be completely fine.

Car owner not upset about accident

According to a report by Thaiger, the condominium manager said that she received a report about the incident at around 7.30am that day.

When she rushed down to check, she discovered shards of glass on the ground and the fat tabby cat under the red MG sedan.

She then looked through some surveillance footage and spoke to witnesses about what happened.

It turns out the cat had fallen from the sixth floor to the third floor before landing on the car. The manager noted that landing on the third floor first was probably what saved the cat’s life.

The owner of the MG sedan was also not upset about the incident, per Thaiger. He said no one meant for the accident to happen.

As a cat lover himself, the car owner also did not want anyone to blame the feline or its owner for what happened.

However, as the condominium has a strict policy against pets, its management issued the cat’s owner a 1,000 baht (S$39) fine.

Thankfully, the cat was not seriously injured from the fall. Kudos to the car owner for being gracious about the whole incident as well — seriously, nobody can stay mad at this adorable cat.

