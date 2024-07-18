Cathay Pacific ground crew seen tossing luggage down steps, gets removed from her position

Cathay Pacific apologises after ground crew seen tossing luggage down steps

A Cathay Pacific staff has been removed from her position after she was caught on video throwing luggage down several steps.

The footage was posted on TikTok earlier this week and has already gained close to 260,000 views.

Woman wearing Cathay Pacific vest seen tossing luggage

The undated 15-second clip starts with the woman picking up a light-coloured suitcase from a landing and throwing it down a flight of stairs with a seemingly indifferent attitude.

The suitcase falls at least 10 steps to the bottom, taking a few bounces and landing in a pile of baggage that may have been carelessly tossed in a similar manner.

She then does the same thing with another dark-coloured suitcase.

She subsequently picks up two suitcases, one in each hand, and throws both of them down at the same time.

Finally, the last two suitcases are dispatched in the same way. She then walks upstairs, leaving the luggage in an unruly heap.

The vest she is wearing has what appears to be the Cathay Pacific logo on the back.

There was no indication where the video was taken, though a netizen identified the plane behind her as belonging to Cathay Pacific.

Some netizens shocked, others question lack of machinery

Some netizens were shocked by the callous treatment of passengers’ luggage.

One commentator advised travellers to avoid checking in luggage as much as possible by taking carry-ons only.

However, several netizens questioned why there wasn’t machinery such as a conveyor belt to transport luggage, and it was cruel to expect staff to carry the luggage themselves.

Cathay Pacific apologises for ground crew’s handling of luggage

Cathay Pacific apologised to passengers for the “inconvenience” caused, it said in a statement quoted by the South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong flag carrier confirmed that an employee from its ground-handling service provider was involved.

She has been removed from her position, pending an investigation, it added.

The airline has also urged its service provider to strengthen staff training and supervision so that such incidents will not happen again.

