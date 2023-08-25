Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub Offers Up To 3kg Of Popcorn, Bring Your Own Container To Claim

Claim Up To 3kg Of Popcorn At Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub On 6 Sep

Come 6 Sep, Cathay Cineplex moviegoers at the Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Hub outlet can get a huge bang for their buck in popcorn.

With every purchase of the Medium Popcorn combo, customers can claim up to 3kg of the snack.

Those who want to claim the offer must bring their own containers.

However, Cathay has put in place some house rules, including what kind of containers are allowed, so you might want to tone down any outrageous ideas.

Cathay Cineplex launches Bring Your Own Container Day

Cathay Cineplexes announced the initiative on Thursday (24 Aug).

In their Facebook post, they stated that the promotion will be happening on 6 Sep from 1pm to 5pm.

The promotion will end once there have been 100 redemptions.

To enjoy the promotion, customers must purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo and present a container of their choice.

Furthermore, customers are only entitled to one container per transaction.

The maximum weight of Signature Caramel Popcorn issued will also not exceed 3kg.

In their TikTok post, Cathay Cineplexes provided visuals of just how much 3kg of popcorn looks like. And it’s a lot.

As it turns out, customers don’t have to worry as the “extra, extra, extra large” size contains more popcorn than anyone can consume.

Bags & fragile containers among items not approved

That said, Cathay Cineplexes has set out a list of approved containers.

While they’ll accept plastic containers, buckets, and even steel pots and rice cookers, they’ll reject any bags, boxes, or fragile containers.

So be sure to check if your container fits the bill on their website to prevent any disappointment.

As it turns out, Cathay Cineplexes is not the first cinema in the world to host such a promotion.

Last year, moviegoers in Thailand and Vietnam turned up to the movies with buffet trays and cooler boxes.

Also read: Thailand Cinema Offers Free-Flow Popcorn, One Customer Gets 57L Worth In Buffet Tray

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and @cathaycineplexes on TikTok.