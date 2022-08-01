S’pore Catholic Church Respects Dignity Of LGBTQ People, But Says Marriage Should Be Between Man & Woman

Catholic Church Wishes For Marriage Laws To Remain If S377A Is Repealed

As the Government mulls their position on Section 377A, a question is being asked by certain groups as to whether marriage laws will remain in their current form.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore stated that while they “(respect) the dignity of LGBTQ persons”, they should also respect the Catholic Church’s position on marriage, which is that of a commune between a man and a woman.

The statement comes a day after Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said it is looking at balancing a possible repeal of S377A with protecting marriage laws from court challenges.

Catholic Church reiterates stance on marriage

According to the statement, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore still stands by the position that marriage should comprise a man and a woman.

Regardless, they also respect the dignity of LGBTQ people, though the Church’s right to maintain its position on marriage should also be respected in return.

If S377A is repealed, they would like current marriage laws to be “safeguarded and even enshrined in the Constitution” as “the natural structure of human society”.

They support the Government’s stance and are assured that they will look to safeguard marriage laws.

Additionally, they noted that anyone has the right to speak up and defend marriage “so long as they are not denigrating of others”, in reference to the Protect Singapore Townhall that took place last week.

Singapore looking to safeguard marriage laws while possibly repealing S377A

Authorities have been in discussions with various community leaders regarding possible law changes, including the repeal of S377A. At the same time, it wants to safeguard marriage laws.

Most agreed that gay sex should not be criminalised but were more concerned that there may be other changes, such as allowing same-sex marriages.

Thus, according to Mr Shanmugam, avoiding extreme positions is the goal.

Maintaining a balance

It is a good thing that calm discussions are being had to possibly repeal S377A, a clause that has caused numerous worries for the LGBTQ community. Nevertheless, the stance of religious groups is also one to consider as we move forward.

Each side should state their view without discriminating against others or stoking anger.

We hope there will be a positive outcome for all parties with a balance that suits everyone.

Featured image adapted from xframe.io.