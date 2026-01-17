Catholic Junior College to move from Whitley Road to Punggol Digital District in 2034

From Whitley Road to Punggol: Catholic Junior College unveils plans for future-focused campus

Catholic Junior College (CJC) has announced that it will relocate from its Whitley Road campus to a new site in Punggol, with the new campus targeted to begin operations tentatively in 2034.

The new site will be “in the vicinity of the Punggol Digital District (PDD)”.

The move was announced on Friday (16 Jan) during the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between CJC and several partner organisations.

Seen at the event held at PDD were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Education Desmond Lee, as well as representatives from partner organisations, alumni, parents, and students.

Ageing campus and new opportunities guided relocation

CJC said the decision followed careful study over several years and was guided by three key considerations:

The ageing Whitley Road campus, which was completed in the 1970s. The availability of a site in Punggol to serve residents in the north-east. The educational opportunities offered by proximity to the Punggol Digital District.

Taken together, these factors led the college to conclude that relocation would allow it to build on its strengths in academic learning, community engagement, and holistic student formation.

Partnerships signed ahead of physical move

To anchor its next phase, CJC signed MOUs with several partners.

These include the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, JTC Corporation, National Parks Board, National Youth Council, Pathlight School, and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

CJC said collaborations with these partners will begin this year.

Programmes and student opportunities will also be progressively developed over the next year, well before the physical relocation takes place.

“These collaborations will commence well ahead of the physical move, allowing students to benefit from educational synergies even before the new campus is completed,” the college said in a press release.

Mr Gan Kim Yong said the relocation would place pre-university education within a real-world ecosystem.

“The relocation of CJC to the vicinity of PDD will situate pre-university education within an ecosystem where knowledge is applied, skills are developed, and students can better connect what they learn to the world beyond school,” he said.

Close collaboration with Singapore Institute of Technology

CJC’s future proximity to SIT is also expected to open opportunities for early exposure to university-level applied learning.

Through collaborative programmes, CJC students will work alongside SIT staff and students on real-world challenges, while SIT students gain opportunities for leadership and mentorship.

Professor Chua Kee Chaing, President of SIT, said the partnership would create “powerful synergy” between pre-university and applied university education.

Featured image adapted from Catholic Junior College on Facebook and Google Maps.