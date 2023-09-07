20 Cats Left Abandoned In Bukit Merah Flat After Sewage Pipe Bursts, Authorities Investigating Matter

20 Cats Left In Bukit Merah After Sewage Pipe Bursts & Leaks Waste

Choosing to own pets comes with a certain degree of responsibility. Neglecting the animals we take into our care is morally reprehensible — and yet, this is all too often the case in Singapore.

Recently, an owner of a flat in Bukit Merah abandoned his 20 cats after a sewage pipe burst.

He only informed the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) of the matter over a week after it occurred, leaving the animals to fend for themselves during that period of time.

Now in the care of authorities, the cats are undergoing a rehoming process while investigations are ongoing.

20 cats abandoned in Bukit Merah flat

On 6 Sep, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore posted to Facebook regarding the incident.

They shared that on 18 Aug, they received an alert from CWS about an urgent case involving 20 cats in a flat at Bukit Merah.

The owner of the unit had informed them that a sewage pipe had burst in his flat eight days ago. As such, waste matter had leaked throughout the apartment.

Leaving his cats, including one kitten, to fend for themselves, the owner had fled. This consequently puts them at risk of malnutrition and poisoning from the toxins in the waste.

With CWS, SPCA officers rushed to the flat on the evening of 18 Aug. However, they could only receive access to it past midnight on 19 Aug.

Cats undergoing rehoming process

Within the apartment, human waste had completely covered the floor.

In addition, some of the cats had ended up drinking the liquid that had emerged from the sewage pipe leak after being starved of fresh water for over a week.

Two of the cats were also in cages. They were thus unable to have access to any food or water.

Stating that the situation was dire, SPCA said they immediately alerted the authorities to seize the cats to allow them urgent medical attention.

“The SPCA is committed to supporting the rehoming of these cats upon completion of the investigations and has asked the authorities to further investigate the incident,” SPCA added.

Had they not attended to the cats in time, the consequences would have been life-threatening.

“We are grateful to our friends from CWS and the authorities for working with us through the 12-hour operation,” the organisation mentioned.

SPCA urges pet owners to have contingency plans

SPCA went on to state that this was not the first time they had handled such a case.

“Pets are a lifetime responsibility,” SPCA said.

It is their guardian’s duty to ensure they are cared for no matter the situation.

They urged pet owners to have a contingency plan in case they were suddenly unable to care for their pets. For instance, they could seek help from a relative or friend who could temporarily accommodate them.

“We understand there are many factors that can make it hard to care for your pets, such as financial difficulties or relocation,” SPCA added. “There are solutions that can help them lead a safe, comfortable, and healthy life.”

SPCA has also urged those who require urgent assistance to act instantly by calling their 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 ext 9.

For any other enquiries, they can contact the same hotline as well or email enquiries@spca.org.sg.

