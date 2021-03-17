Malaysians Recall Rush Across Causeway 1 Year Ago When Malaysia Announced MCO

Many countries have had to put in place border restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Nations in Southeast Asia are clearly no exception.

One day before Malaysia implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO) last March, throngs of Malaysians were seen making their way into Singapore. Some even spent hours on foot trying to cross the Causeway.

Today (17 Mar 2021) happens to mark the 1-year anniversary of the ‘Causeway rush’. While some Malaysians have had the opportunity to return home, many others can’t count themselves as lucky.

As they mark the 365th day spent in a foreign country, Malaysians are hoping that things will return to normal soon.

Encouraging posts to mark 1-year anniversary of Causeway rush

Encouraging posts were seen on Facebook groups like Let’s Go, Singapore (走，新加坡) from as early as Tuesday (16 Mar).

The group has nearly 145,000 members, many of whom are Malaysians working in Singapore.

Memories of the ‘Causeway rush’ remained fresh in many of their minds even one year on.

Despite their intense longing for home, many shared encouraging messages to keep their fellow compatriots going.

Some said that they never expected to be away from home for a full year as they left for Singapore that fateful day.

An administrator of the group even organised an event of sorts, encouraging Malaysians in the Facebook group to share their thoughts as well as words of wisdom a year after the ‘Causeway rush’.

Hope they stay strong and most importantly, healthy

We can only imagine how hard it must be for Malaysian workers here to be away from their loved ones for a full year.

Let’s hope the Covid-19 situation on both sides of the Causeway show signs of improving soon so our lives can once again return to normal.

Meanwhile, we hope they stay strong and healthy so their families and friends back home can have a better peace of mind.

