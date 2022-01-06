Authorities Checking CCTV Footage Of Clarke Quay NYE Gathering

Last week, videos of an alleged New Year’s Eve (NYE) gathering at Clarke Quay went viral on the Internet.

Source

The blatant disregard for safe distancing measures irked many netizens. Authorities have also labelled the incident as a potential “superspreading event”, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Speaking at a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) conference yesterday (5 Jan), Co-Chair Mr Lawrence Wong provided an update on the ongoing investigations.

He shared that the authorities are coming together and combing through CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the gathering.

They will then call the individuals down for interviews and possibly carry out enforcement actions against them if need be.

Over 100 people gathered at Clarke Quay on NYE

Revealing additional details, Mr Wong said that the coming together of people was not an organised event but more of a consequence of the occasion.

As it was NYE, people were “caught up in the moment”, leading to the formation of a crowd of more than 100 people, many of whom were flouting safe distancing rules.

He went on to describe the incident as a potential “superspreader event”.

Although he understood the emotions behind the incident, Mr Wong called these actions unacceptable as we are still in a pandemic.

Authorities will bring culprits in for “interviews”

Mr Wong explained that enforcement agencies are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the event in hopes of identifying the culprits.

These individuals will then be called in for further questioning.

Enforcement action will be taken against those who are found guilty of breaching Covid-19 rules.

Stay safe even during festive occasions

As much as we’d like to celebrate major events, it is more important to stay safe during the pandemic we are still in.

Hopefully, the investigations will bear fruit and those guilty will face the consequences soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from u/Azenity on Reddit and govsg on YouTube.