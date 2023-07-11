Hong Kong Actress Cecilia Cheung Gifts S$850 Watch To Fan Who Sent Her Off At Airport

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cecilia Cheung Gives Fan S$860 Watch Off Her Wrist

It is not uncommon to see people gather at the airport when their favourite celebrities are in town.

While most idols might find such dedication moving, you rarely see them gifting their fans something worth hundreds just for being there.

Well, that is exactly what Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung did.

She apparently gifted a watch right off her wrist to one of her fans sending her off at the airport.

As it turns out, the watch would typically set someone back almost S$900.

On 30 June, a video surfaced on Weibo showing a group of fans sending Cheung off at the airport.

The star appeared to be teaching fans a hand game that looks similar to Scissors Paper Stone.

At that point, the watch in question was still on her wrist.

When a fan wearing a black shirt won the game, Cheung presented the watch to them before making her move.

According to China Press, she told the fan that she wasn’t expecting them to send her off at the airport and offered to give them the watch, which was just released this year.

In the video, the fan can be heard thanking the star and bidding her goodbye along with the others.

The caption of the post expresses amazement at Cheung’s actions, calling her a “bold sister”.

Timepiece from star’s own brand, retails for S$860

In a subsequent update on Sunday (2 July), the lucky fan who received the watch shared their surreal experience on the Chinese social media platform.

The fan said they fulfilled their dream of sending their idol off at the airport in Shanghai.

“I played the game in a daze and received her watch from her wrist as a gift. I’ve been speechless for a few days, and I only can say I love her!”

They also posted some photos of the encounter and a close-up of the watch.

It appears to be the Glory Watch in white, from Cheung’s own fashion boutique SeeCeciStreet.

The website states the watch retails for HK$4,980 (S$850).

Indeed, it must be nice to receive a gift from the person you look up to, especially something of such value — monetarily and sentimentally.

Kudos to Cheung for being so generous and appreciative to her supporters.

