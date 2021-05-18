CEE Festival 2021 Has Up To 80% Off Gaming Products Till 6 Jun

Every time we fire up our go-to gaming services, we might be tempted to drop some dough on titles that suit our fancy.

But if playing Cyberpunk 2077 has taught us anything, it’s that new games are becoming more graphically demanding. Every occasional lag leaves us wondering whether our well-used rig is due for an upgrade.

If this scenario is 100% relatable, you can fulfil your gaming needs at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Exhibitions (CEE) Festival, where there’s up to 80% off brands like Aftershock PC, PRISM+ and Omnidesk.

But unlike previous years when the event was held at Suntec City & Convention Centre, the 2021 edition is happening online and offline from 27 May-6 Jun.

We’ve scoured the catalogue to bring you some of the brands worth checking out this year—and how to get your hands on them.

Smooth gaming experience with Aftershock PC Forge 15x

Gaming laptops, no matter how powerful they are, will require replacing once every few years. If your trusty ol’ tech companion has been ailing, take a look at Aftershock PC’s Forge 15X.

Aftershock PC’s Forge 15X – $1,925 (U.P. $2,012)

The laptop cuts a slim, sleek figure with a backlit keyboard that will delight ardent RGB fans.

Packed with an Intel Core i7-10870H with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, this is a powerhouse that can seamlessly handle intense rounds of neutralising enemies on FPS (first-person shooter) games.

The laptop is going for slightly less than $2,000, which is super economical for both students and budget gamers.

You may still wince about dropping a 4-figure sum of money for a replacement, but the laptop’s performance will leave you smiling every time you admire the glistening details of Overwatch or Far Cry 5’s graphics in full HD.

Ultra-wide views for work & play using PRISM+ x340 Pro

Leaving over 30 tabs open on the browser can be overwhelming when you can’t find the document you were looking at a few moments ago.

For increased productivity, the beautiful 34-inch x340 Pro monitor by PRISM+ is cut out for the job.

PRISM+ x340 Pro – $669 (U.P. $1,699)

We trust this expansive screen will delight gamers too. How else can we fully appreciate the visual experience in graphically impressive games such as Final Fantasy XV?

Going for almost 60% off its original price, the PRISM+ x340 Pro boasts an incredible 144hz refresh rate.

In other words, expect liquid-smooth gameplays where you can jump and pivot in complicated maps without compromising your aim at elusive targets.

You will also get an elevated stand worth $159 for free, so be sure to make good use of it by having your monitor perched at the right height.

Now, work and play can be equally seamless and ergonomic-friendly for big screen addicts.

Tempest’s wireless tenkeyless keyboard for more space on your desk

Apart from mad skills, gamers are renowned for making that unmistakable clickity-clackity sounds that can only come from mechanical keyboards.

Having one at full-size might take up more space on a cluttered work desk. That’s when wireless tenkeyless keyboards come in handy.

Local tech start-up Tempest has been garnering rave reviews with their OG Kirin. Hence, they launched their successor Kirin v2 last year.

Kirin v2 Classic – $199 (U.P. $229)

Gorgeously furnished with smooth doubleshot polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) keycaps, Kirin v2 looks well-designed for durability.

Now you can spam the W, A, S, D keys as madly as you wish in hopes of having your character dodge incoming projectiles and flames deftly.

Invest in your back with an APOL gaming chair

After a year of toiling away at home, most of us may realise by now the importance of having comfy, sturdy chairs at our WFH stations.

You don’t need to game to invest in a gaming chair because APOL’s Kraken in Carbon Black will help you focus better on daily tasks all the same.

APOL Kraken Carbon Black – $398 (U.P. $428)

With 2 pillows for the neck and lower back support, the design will correct your sitting posture instantly while ensuring long-lasting comfort.

Even your pet will want to steal the chance to nua on it when you’re away.

Ergonomic chairs like this one will be helpful when you’re glued to your desk for hours almost every day. And if you ain’t got your own back, who will?

Check out products from over 20 brands in digital brochure

We’re just scratching the surface of what CEE Festival 2021 has to offer. Here is a non-exhaustive list of other participating brands you can expect:

Challenger

Harvey Norman

Royale Ergonomics

KIOXIA

Atrix

Vaio

Avita

INCALL Systems

Lionsforge

Philips

The Music Works (Casio)

Acer

Dynacore

X-Kimi

iRobot

Omnidesk

TableHolic

Dell

Dreamcore

Macfriends

Starhub

Circles.Life

You can check out the complete list here.

Even though most of the sale is happening online, you can head to brick-and-mortar stores to try out products that interest you.

For example, if you have an eye on the Aftershock PC laptop but would like to see it in the flesh first, feel free to check out the physical product at stores that carry it, like Challenger or Harvey Norman.

CEE Festival 2021’s digital brochure is your essential guide for this purpose—it will tell you where to go for every product. Mark your calendars for this digital brochure that launches on 24 May here.

Shop & win lucky draw prizes at CEE Festival 2021

CEE Festival 2021 is happening from 27 May-6 Jun.

One of the highlights to look forward to is the ‘Shop & Win’ lucky draw throughout the 11-day event.

It’s just as easy as the name suggests because there’s no minimum spend required.

That means even if you’re making a smol purchase like a USB cable, you’ll stand a chance to win Omnidesk, Invader PC, and Philips products, to name a few.

Philips Fidelio B97 Home Audio — worth $2,299

48” Black Omnidesk Pro 2020 — worth $980

Omnidesk Switch Pro — worth $699

InvaderPCs Master series PC — worth $1,499

Omnidesk Switch Pro

For more details, visit the official CEE website, or check out Comex&ITshow’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Boost your gaming experience with new hardware

Games transport us to mystical dimensions, allowing us to complete phenomenal feats like slaying demons, shooting foes, and exploring open worlds.

To truly excel at what you love, it’s not all about levelling up your characters and skills—levelling up your equipment will bring you a tremendous sense of achievement too, like in adventure RPG games.

Now with shiny new hardware and accessories coming your way, hopefully, you’re better equipped to take on 2021 games and conquer the most challenging bosses and missions.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with SingEx-Sphere Holdings Pte Ltd.

