Celine Dion Reveals She Has Rare Neurological Disorder, Cancels & Postpones Europe Tour

Celine Dion Cancels & Postpones Tour Due To Stiff-Person Syndrome

No one in the world is immune to medical conditions, not even the rich and famous — Justin Bieber announced in June that he’d be postponing several shows due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

Recently, fellow singer Celine Dion revealed that a rare neurological disorder has been taking a toll on her health.

In light of this, she announced that she will be cancelling and postponing upcoming shows in 2023.

Celine Dion attributes severe spasms to Stiff-Person Syndrome

On Thursday (8 Dec), the 54-year-old singer posted an Instagram video explaining the situation to her fans.

According to her, she has been facing several health issues for a long time, and it was difficult to talk about her problems openly.

Recently, doctors diagnosed her with ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’ — a rare neurological disorder that reportedly affects one in a million people.

As a result of the condition, she experienced “severe and persistent muscle spasms”. She even had difficulties walking and could not sing the way she used to.

“It hurts me to tell you today that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” said Dion.

Focusing on recovery

However, Dion assured fans that she has a team of doctors helping her during this period.

This includes working with a sports therapist every day to regain her strength.

However, she admitted that the process has been a “struggle”.

With tears in her eyes, the 54-year-old expressed that she missed her fans dearly. In order to meet them again, she declared that she had no choice but to focus on recovery.

She ended off the video by thanking fans for their kind words and encouragement and wished them well.

Cancelled shows were originally planned from May 2023

While the upcoming shows from 26 Aug 2023 to 4 Oct 2023 remain on track, the singer cancelled eight other shows scheduled for 2023.

Meanwhile, her Spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to 2024.

Featured image adapted from Celine Dion on Facebook.