Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis, Postpones Several Shows To Recover

Justin Bieber Struggles With Facial Paralysis Due To Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Now that concerts are allowed again, we’re looking forward to attending live-action shows and events of our favourite talents. Yet, sometimes, unexpected events may bring about delays or cancellations, such as the ongoing pandemic and health scares.

For fans of Justin Bieber, it looks like some of them would have to wait a little longer before getting to see him on stage again.

On Saturday (11 Jun), Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has led to facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

As a result, his ongoing Justice World Tour has been put on hold.

Justin Bieber struggles with facial paralysis

In an Instagram video, Justin Bieber revealed he suffered from facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

He told fans,

As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

The singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — a rare neurological disorder that occurs when a virus attacks the facial nerves and ear, causing paralysis.

Some symptoms include ear pain, tinnitus, vertigo, and difficulty blinking in one eye.

Will cancel upcoming shows

To recover, Justin Bieber announced three shows in his Justice World Tour – which started in February – will be postponed. These are in New York, Toronto and Washington DC.

He understood the disappointment of fans affected by the cancellations. However, he said, “I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them.”

This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down.

Since his recovery period remains uncertain, he’s unable to confirm when his tour will resume. Still, the singer remains optimistic that he will recover with time.

Bieber also sought the understanding of his fans, saying that he would use this time to rest and “get back to a hundred per cent”.

He shared,

I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be.

MS News has reached out to the concert organisers of his Singapore concert on 25 Oct, but they have yet to respond.

Hoping for his speedy recovery

Things haven’t been the smoothest for the Justice World Tour. It was slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bieber’s previous two shows in Las Vegas also had to be delayed after he tested positive for Covid-19.

It must be devastating for many after this latest update. However, we understand his health must be his main priority during this period.

Here’s to hoping that Bieber has a speedy recovery very soon. After all, we’re eagerly waiting for his return to Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Justin Bieber on Instagram.