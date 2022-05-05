Jay Chou Concert Ticketing System Down For Hours, Fan Tags The Singer For Help

Jay Chou Concert Ticketing System Crashes On Sales Day

Large-scale performances are finally returning to Singapore again. However, it looks like ticketing systems may be having a little trouble coping with the demand.

When Taiwanese singer Jay Chou first announced his upcoming concert in December, fans were extremely eager to secure tickets, which went on sale today (5 May).

Unfortunately, their excitement soon turned into a nightmare.

Many reported that they couldn’t even get their hands on tickets. They apparently encountered various issues after logging in to the ticketing website, such as an error page.

Netizens have taken to the official ticketing company’s Facebook page to air their grievances.

Jay Chou concert ticketing system displays error messages

At 10am today (5 May), ticket sales for Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour opened on Ticketek Singapore’s website.

Upon entering the page, users received a message asking them to wait for the next available purchase slot.

Many ended up waiting for hours. Some even faced a time-out error page without being redirected to make the purchase.

A few who finally managed to log in after a few hours were greeted with a page telling them that the event information is “not currently available”.

Fans face payment issues

Some fans managed to successfully secure their preferred tickets. However, when they proceeded to make payment, they faced error prompts telling them that their “session has timed out”.

Even those who did manage to make payment had trouble as well. They claimed that while their payment was processed, they didn’t receive any confirmation of their tickets at all.

While other users were frustrated over the numerous setbacks, one cheeky fan decided to lighten up the mood.

Tagging Jay Chou’s official Facebook page, he quipped in Chinese, “Ge (Bro), this Ticketek cannot make it.”

Many fans were amused by his comment and took the opportunity to ‘warn’ Jay’s fellow Mandopop star JJ Lin not to use the same ticketing platform for his concert.

MS News has reached out to Ticketek Singapore for a comment and will update the article once they get back.

Hope ticketing company can address issue

Despite all the mishaps that fans faced throughout the day, there were still those who were fortunate enough to check out their purchases.

Some may say it’s due to luck. However, the ticketing company should have anticipated the high traffic and ensured that customers would have a smooth-sailing shopping process.

With more concerts expected to be happening in Singapore, we hope that ticketing companies will ensure that their system is able to handle their customers’ expectations.

Featured image adapted from Xue Qi on Facebook and Ticketek Singapore on Facebook.

