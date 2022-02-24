Certis Cisco Officer Dashes Bedok Red Light On 20 Feb

When duties call, auxiliary officers often have to react quickly and in a timely fashion. However, this is no excuse for them to drive dangerously and break traffic rules.

On Sunday (20 Feb) morning, a Certis Cisco officer was spotted beating the red light while executing an illegal turn in Bedok.

A video captured by a car’s dashcam has since gone viral on the ROADS.sg Facebook page. Many netizens have also called for the authorities to take action against the rider.

Certis Cisco officer deliberately beats red light at Bedok

On Sunday (20 Feb) morning, a motorcyclist clad in the Certis Cisco uniform was seen beating the red light along Bedok Reservoir Road.

Source

Halfway through the video, the officer was seen executing a left turn from the middle of the 2-lane road, cutting in front of a stationary bus.

Source

Besides beating the red light, the rider’s actions could also be dangerous if the bus had moved off while he was cutting through.

Netizens urge Certis Cisco to take action

Netizens were naturally alarmed by the dangerous manoeuvre and shared their disapproval in the comment section of the ROAD.sg post.

One netizen noted the unlawful behaviour and asked for Certis Cisco to take appropriate action against the rider.

Source

Another concerned Facebook user pointed out how dangerous the rider’s actions were, even describing them as “suicidal”.

Source

One commented that the officer could have potentially harmed pedestrians who are crossing the road.

Source

MS News has reached out to Certis Cisco for a comment on this incident and will update this accordingly when they get back.

Drive responsibly on the road at all times

No matter how much of a rush we are in, safety should always be a priority while on the road.

Even though nobody seems to have sustained injuries as a result of this incident, we hope the officer recognises how dangerous his actions were and will refrain from repeating them in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.