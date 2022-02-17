Couple Under Investigation For Illegal Breeding Of Dogs

Some prospective pet owners may prefer buying animals over adopting them from a shelter.

However, if the breeder they are buying from is illegal and not properly licensed, the safety and well-being of these animals could potentially be compromised.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) recently received news about a couple who allegedly bred dogs illegally in their own home.

Image courtesy of NParks

The couple is now assisting AVS with investigations.

AVS received a tip-off about illegal breeding of dogs

According to a media release by the National Parks Board (NParks), AVS inspected a residential unit after receiving a tip-off about illegal dog breeders on 9 Feb.

It was believed that dogs were illegally bred and sold at the place.

After investigations, authorities found and removed 19 dogs from the couple’s home, including an adult Shiba Inu, as well as adult and puppy Corgis.

The dogs are currently being taken care of by the AVS’ Animal Management Centre.

Couple assisting with investigations

The couple is now assisting AVS with investigations for illegally breeding animals.

Without a proper licence, there is no guarantee that details of each animal will be documented, e.g. their source, importer, import date and date of sale.

Image courtesy of NParks

For using their property to breed animals without a valid licence, the couple can be jailed up to 1 year, fined up to $10,000, or both.

If found guilty of keeping and selling animals without a valid license, they face up to 6 months’ jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Ensure you’re buying dogs from licensed breeders

While dogs and puppies are adorable, these animals are more than just a commodity or source of entertainment.

Hence, aspiring pet breeders must obtain an official licence before starting a business. This ensures they aren’t flouting the law, and also helps to protect the animals’ welfare and safety.

Meanwhile, those considering getting a pet can also consider adopting from animal welfare groups, such as Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

By doing so, you can save an equally precious animal and give them a loving home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of NParks.