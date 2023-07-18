CHAGEE Releases New Oolong Latte & Green Tea Latte Inspired By Honkai Star Rail On 19 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

CHAGEE X Honkai Star Rail Collab To Launch 2 New Drinks On 19 July

Since 2022, video game producer HoYoverse has been collaborating with local bubble tea stores to promote their games, like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3.

To celebrate the recent launch of Honkai Star Rail (HSR), HoYoverse and CHAGEE will be introducing two new drinks inspired by the two Stellaron Hunters, Kafka and Blade.

Besides the two new drinks, Trailblazers can also get exclusive merch like coasters and stickers that will come in handy when manifesting for their warps.

CHAGEE x Honkai Star Rail collab coincides with Version 1.2

As Version 1.2 of HSR releases on Wednesday (19 July), CHAGEE’s two new drinks mark the arrival of Stellaron Hunters Blade and Kafka.

After witnessing the duo’s key roles in the game’s main story, Trailblazers will finally have the chance to play as them by wishing on their respective banners in Version 1.2.

To celebrate Blade’s in-game arrival, CHAGEE concocted the Hellscape Glutinous Green Tea Latte topped with whipped cream and caramel bits.

Even though the drink is inspired by Blade’s HP-sacrificing skill, we assure you there’s nothing intimidating about the refreshing beverage.

Kafka, aka Blade’s partner in crime, will also be getting a drink of her own — Caressing Moonlight White Peach Oolong Latte.

This pretty beverage comes with pinkish whipped cream, likely referencing Kafka’s outfit and hair colour.

Kafka’s in-game kit may be centred around damage over time (DoT), but we guarantee you will enjoy “happiness over time” as you slowly savour the fruity treat.

Both drinks come with cup sleeves so you can show off which character you main.

In addition, Trailblazers can also get their hands on exclusive merchandise like stickers, coasters, and even cards containing codes for in-game rewards such as Stellar Jade and Credit.

Each purchase of the limited-edition drink will qualify customers for an in-game reward cup and sticker. Meanwhile, customers have to purchase two drinks to redeem each coaster.

Drinks available from 19 July to 30 July

The drinks will be available at the following CHAGEE outlets from 19 to 30 July:

Ang Mo Kio

Chinatown Point

Funan

JCube

West Coast Plaza

Life-size standees of Blade and Kafka will also be installed at all five outlets, allowing customers to pose with their favourite Stellaron Hunters.

Additionally, Trailblazers can snap pictures with famous cosplayers at CHAGEE’s outlets at Funan and Chinatown Point this Friday (21 July) from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.

As a bonus, a car wrapped in HSR decals will also be gracing the event at Funan.

All the best to Blade & Kafka fans

As the highly anticipated banners for Version 1.2 drop tomorrow (18 July), we’re also glad to have the opportunity to see our favourite Stalleron Hunters in the flesh.

While not everyone will have the luck or financial means to own both characters, at least they can get their hands on some of the exclusive merch.

All the best to those who are hoping to get Blade and Kafka. May the 50/50 gods be in your favour.

