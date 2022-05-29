Customer Complains About Getting Change All In Coins, People’s Park Stallholder Allegedly Throws Cup

Customer Reportedly Gets S$2 Change All In Coins, People’s Park Stallholder Allegedly Turns Hostile

Though coins are legal tender in Singapore, many people don’t really like to deal with them.

That’s why it’s understandably annoying when one pays in cash and receives change all in coins.

A customer at a People’s Park stall felt so, but reportedly received a hostile response when she complained about it.

The stallholder allegedly threw a cup at her, and the police were called.

Woman bought drinks from People’s Park stallholder

The transaction that turned sour occurred at about 1.10pm on Saturday (28 May), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The woman, who had two children with her, bought two drinks from a stall at the entrance to People’s Park Centre.

This was witnessed by a 76-year-old retiree named Mr Cai, who repairing his watch nearby and related the story to Zaobao.

Customer gets S$2 change all in coins

The customer reportedly paid the stall with a S$10 note, and received S$2 in change.

However, the female stallholder gave her the money in denominations of 10-cent and 20-cent coins.

Unsurprisingly, the customer wasn’t happy about this, and pointed out to the stallholder that she obviously had S$2 bills.

People’s Park stallholder turns hostile

The customer’s attitude was “still okay”, said Mr Cai.

Despite that, the female stallholder turned increasingly hostile, and her voice got louder and louder.

Another stallholder, a man, also became aggressive and allegedly started banging his knife on the counter, possibly in a bid to scare the customer.

Later, Mr Cai noticed an obvious cut on the customer’s neck.

He also saw a plastic cup on the floor, and believed that somebody had thrown the cup at the woman.

Police were called

The police were called, and at least six officers showed up, Zaobao said.

They were seen interviewing the female stallholder.

The case is under investigation, and a 23-year-old man is assisting with the investigations, the police told Zaobao.

A 37-year-old woman was also sent to hospital in a conscious state, they added.

When Zaobao’s reporters tried asking the male stallholder what had happened, he claimed ignorance.

The female stallholder remained silent, and waved the reporter away.

Paying all in coins is a pain

Coins can be troublesome to manage, which is why some stalls refuse to accept them.

According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), local retailers may reject certain denominations of coins, but must inform customers upfront.

That’s probably what the stall in People’s Park could’ve done if they wanted to get rid of their small change, rather than offload them on patrons.

Violence and hostility, on the other hand, shouldn’t be resorted to when customers protest.

Hopefully, the woman’s injuries aren’t serious and she makes a full recovery soon.

