Kopitiam Staff In Yishun Allegedly Rejects Five-Cent Coins & Throws Coffee Down Sink

Given how coins are significantly heavier than notes, it’s no surprise that most people would much prefer carrying the latter in their wallets. However, it’s not often that we hear of businesses that do not accept certain currency denominations, be it coins or notes.

Recently, a customer had her kopi poured down the sink after her attempt at paying using five-cent coins was rejected. Upset, she took to Facebook to air her displeasure over the Yishun kopitiam staff’s behaviour.

Source

However, a netizen later pointed out that the stall has a notice indicating that they do not accept 5-cent coins. MAS regulations also state that retailers can reject certain denominations of currency coins and notes as long as they provide a written notice.

Yishun kopitiam staff poured coffee down sink

On Tuesday (29 Mar), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to air her grievances about the disagreement.

Source

According to the customer, she went to buy a cup of kopi o at about 9.10pm from Best Café, located at 291 Yishun Street 22.

Source

The customer recounted paying for the $1.20 drink with a one-dollar coin, two five-cent coins, and a ten-cent coin.

However, the stallholder apparently rejected the payment and shouted,

I do not accept 5 cents, go away. I am not selling to you.

The staff member then reportedly poured the cup of coffee down the sink in front of the customer.

Source

The netizen ends the post by sharing how she felt it was problematic for hawkers not to accept five-cent coins.

Retailers allowed to reject coins with written notice

According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Currency Act allows local retailers to reject a denomination of currency coins or notes if they wish to. All they have to do is produce a written notice stating so.

The responsibility is therefore on retailers to inform potential customers of any conditions for payment prior to a transaction.

Interestingly, the stall in question apparently displays a written notice proclaiming they do not accept five-cent coins. This was pointed out by other patrons and is also evident in the pictures provided by the customer herself.

Source

Considering this, it seems to be within the stallholder’s rights to turn down the payment of the five-cent coins.

Meanwhile, other netizens also highlighted that there are a significant number of stores in Singapore that do not accept five-cent coins as well.

Source

Message can be communicated more politely

Even though it’s within vendors’ rights to reject certain denominations, there’s perhaps no need to communicate the message with such angst.

Hopefully, the misunderstanding can be ironed out between the customer and the kopitiam staff.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.