Changi Airport T2 To Reopen Fully By End-Oct With New Food Kiosks & Bear Playground

Changi Airport T2 To Reopen Fully By End-Oct 2023 After Expansion Works

During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, Changi Airport Terminal 2 underwent upgrading works as passenger volumes dipped.

Since May last year, the terminal has been reopening in phases to accommodate a projected increase in passenger volume.

On Thursday (28 Sep), Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that T2 will reopen fully by October 2023, nearly 3.5 years after upgrading works began.

Besides spotting a refreshed look, the revamped T2 will also welcome new food kiosks such as Swee Choon, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Paris Baguette.

Fully reopened Changi Airport T2 will have new F&B offerings

On Thursday (28 Sep), CAG published a press release announcing the full reopening of T2, which will happen by the end of October.

Although they didn’t give an exact date for the reopening, they gave a glimpse of what visitors can expect when T2 fully reopens next month.

Those looking to grab a bite will certainly look forward to the new F&B offerings across the public and transit areas.

Local brands like Swee Choon and Creamier will be setting up outlets in T2’s public area.

Joining them will be beverage shops like Kenangan Coffee from Indonesia and Chagee, which sells milk tea.

For light snacks and refreshments, travellers waiting for their planes or transiting at T2 can head to the Gourmet Garden.

With lush greenery and an open view of planes taking off and landing, visitors will have quite the dining experience.

They can choose to sip or munch on treats from Boost Juice, GOPIZZA, Hudsons, and Dunkin’ Donuts there.

Transit area has miniature playground & TV lounge

Parents hoping to expend their kids’ energy — so they get a relatively peaceful flight afterwards — can consider letting the little ones run wild at the 2 Bears Hideout miniature playground.

Also in the transit area is a TV lounge where travellers can sit back and enjoy sports and live TV programmes.

Since some waits may take time — and your phone’s battery — drop by the TV lounge to charge your devices using cables or wireless chargers.

Changi Airport T2 northern wing starts operations after 3.5 years

CAG also announced in the press release that the northern wing of T2 reopened on Thursday (28 Sep) after 3.5 years of expansion work.

Thanks to the expansion, T2’s handling capacity has reportedly increased from five million passengers per annum (mppa) to 28 mppa today.

The increase in handling capacity reportedly came at a time when passenger traffic at Changi Airport was close to what it was pre-Covid.

Other parts of T2, such as the the arrival and departure area in the southern wing, reopened last May and October respectively.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

All images courtesy of Changi Airport Group unless stated otherwise.