Motorcycle rear-ends bus in Changi, 1 person conveyed to hospital

The motorcycle's front wheel appeared stuck under the bus.

By - 17 Sep 2024, 1:34 pm

Motorcycle rear-ends bus along Changi Coast Road on 16 Sept

A person was conveyed to the hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a bus along Changi Coast Road on Monday (16 Sept) evening.

Pictures circulating on social media suggest that the motorcycle had rear-ended the bus.

Source: Facebook

The front portion of the motorcycle appeared warped, with its front headlights completely smashed, likely as a result of the heavy impact from the crash.

Glass shards and pieces from the motorcycle could be seen scattered across the road around it.

Source: Facebook

The motorcycle’s front wheel also appeared to be stuck under the bus.

Source: Facebook

1 person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to the incident at about 5.25pm on Monday (16 Sept).

The accident occurred near the junction of Changi Coast Road and Alps Avenue.

One person was conveyed to the nearby Changi General Hospital following the incident.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Featured image adapted from Facebook

