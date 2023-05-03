Changi Airport T2 Will Reportedly Reopen Fully In Oct, With New Amenities & Eateries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Changi Airport T2 To Reopen Fully Ahead Of 2024 Goal

Ever since worldwide travel resumed in full swing, Changi Airport has been seeing an uptick in footfall, with Terminal 2 (T2) already partially resuming departure operations last year.

While that saw the southern wing reopening, the northern wing remained closed as it continued undergoing a major revamp.

But soon, that section of the terminal will reportedly reopen too, essentially reviving the entire T2 ahead of schedule.

Changi Airport T2 to fully reopen in October 2023

According to The Straits Times (ST), the northern wing of T2 is slated to reopen in October 2023, a few months ahead of its original completion date in 2024.

Quoting Transport Minister S Iswaran who made the announcement, ST reported that the northern will will feature new amenities as well as “innovative” retail and F&B outlets.

These additions will serve to enhance the current “distinctive Changi travel experience”, said Mr Iswaran.

With the full reopening, T2 is expected to be able to handle 28 million passenger movements per year — an increase of five million from the pre-expansion handling capacity.

T2 Southern wing reopened progressively after 2-year expansion

After two years of upgrading works, the southern wing of T2 progressively reopened in May 2022.

This saw the resumption of operations for “key touchpoints” such as:

arrival immigration

baggage claim belts

contact gates

At one point, T2 also hosted Terminal 3 (T3) flights that arrived during peak hours.

Additionally, a “small number” of T3 departure flights also used boarding gates at T2, even though passengers still had to check in and clear departure immigration over at T3.

MS News has reached out to Changi Airport Group for more information regarding T2’s opening. We’ll update the article if they get back.

