Châteraisé founder died aged 90, he founded confectionary chain 7 decades ago

Châteraisé founder Hiroshi Saito died aged 90 on 10 Aug

Popular confectionary chain Châteraisé announced that their founder, Hiroshi Saito, has died aged 90.

In a press release posted on X, the company said he passed away last Saturday (10 Aug).

The company took the chance to thank the many for his kindness throughout the years.

A private funeral for close relatives

The press release stated that the funeral service is private and only open to close relatives. The family have declined to take messages or gifts of condolence.

It also stated that a date for the memorial service will be announced once details have been finalized.

According to Yahoo! Japan, Hiroshi died of heart failure.

From a small neighbourhood bakery to an international franchise

According to Nikkei, Hiroshi opened a confectionary store in Kofu, Japan in 1954 — two years after he graduated from high school.

70 years later, the humble confectionary store is now an international franchise with about 840 stores in Japan and 180 stores overseas.

Building on the success of his confectionary stores, Hiroshi Saito expanded his business through Chateraise Holdings, which oversees hotels, golf courses, wineries, and other businesses.

Châteraisé currently has 39 outlets in Singapore, including a 24/7 store that opened earlier in February.

