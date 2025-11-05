‘Stupid question’: Kenneth Tiong apologises to Chee Hong Tat for remarks in Parliament

Speaker chides MP Kenneth Tiong for ‘insulting’ remark to Minister Chee Hong Tat

Aljunied GRC MP Kenneth Tiong has apologised to Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat for his remarks in Parliament after being chided by both the minister and the Speaker.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday (5 Nov), the Workers’ Party MP had described a question posed by Mr Chee as “stupid”.

Kenneth Tiong says Chee Hong Tat was asking ‘a stupid question’

The exchange came about during a discussion about family offices and sanctioned entities in Singapore, when Mr Tiong asked if the Government would mandate enhanced due diligence on existing client relationships across all regulated financial sectors.

Mr Chee, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, replied that Singapore takes a risk-proportionate, and not zero-risk, approach.

He then asked Mr Tiong if WP’s stance was that we should adopt a zero-risk approach.

In response, Mr Tiong said there was “a pattern” of ministers and political office-holders asking “very rhetorical questions which have no meaning”.

When Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng asked him to respond to the question, the Aljunied MP said:

The answer is no, and I don’t think it is the minister’s point of view that you should, in fact, have a zero-risk approach, because it’s impossible. So he’s asking a stupid question.

Chee Hong Tat asks Kenneth Tiong to withdraw comment & apologise

Mr Tiong’s remarks prompted an immediate reaction from Mr Chee.

He said it was “not quite appropriate” for Mr Tiong to use the word “stupid” during a discussion in this House.

He then asked him to withdraw that comment and apologise.

Mr Tiong withdrew the comment, though he maintained that the question was “not a meaningful question”.

Mr Chee then said he was “disappointed” that Mr Tiong chose to conduct the discussion in this manner, as he only wanted to clarify the position to give a considered response.

Speaker chides Kenneth Tiong for ‘insulting’ comment

Later, Mr Seah mentioned that he was “quite disappointed by the exchange just now”.

While Mr Tiong had withdrawn the comment, the Speaker would have expected an apology, he said, adding:

I consider what you had said just now to be quite insulting and is beneath the dignity of this House to use such language.

He also reminded “everyone, front bench, back bench” to maintain dignity and decorum in the House and that such language about a fellow MP “is not par for the course”.

Kenneth Tiong’s apology accepted by Chee Hong Tat

Mr Tiong tried to speak, but was stopped by Mr Seah twice: the first time because the Speaker was still speaking, and the second time because he had not stood up to speak.

When he finally rose to speak, Mr Tiong apologised to Mr Chee.

Mr Chee accepted the apology and thanked Mr Tiong, saying he hoped to have such discussions in a civilised, polite and respectful manner in future.

