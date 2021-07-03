Chee Soon Juan’s Café Will Close Every Monday Till Further Notice

Since Dr Chee Soon Juan’s café opened on 25 Jun, it’s been doing roaring business, with customers flocking there since the 1st day.

However, while having good business is a positive thing, it also means that his staff have been working themselves to the bone.

Thus, Orange & Teal will now be closed on Mondays till further notice.

Dr Chee said it’s to give his staff a break, and fix any shortcomings.

Staff have been working 2 weeks without break

Dr Chee announced the move in a Facebook post on Saturday (3 Jul), explaining how he came to the decision.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader said his staff, especially the kitchen crew, have been working for the last 2 weeks without a break.

They’ve also been working 12-13-hour shifts – something that would be tiring for almost any worker.

Thus, the decision to close on Mondays is to give them a break.

Break will give them chance to fix problems

The team will also take the chance to go through all its processes.

In this way, they can fix all the shortcomings and problem areas.

Customers’ experience at the café will then be improved.

Dr Chee asked patrons to bear with them, and grow along with them.

He also thanked the public for his family’s “incredible experience” so far.

CSJ has been sharing his journey with us

So far, Dr Chee has shared his café-opening journey with us every step of the way.

He’s also had discussions with staff following the day’s closure.

Along the way, he’s learnt a few things about running an F&B business, like how taxing it is and how high rental makes it tougher.

Many F&B businesses have 1-day break

The decision to close on Mondays possibly comes after one such discussion, though it’s a practice followed by many F&B businesses.

It was generally well-received by netizens, who said 6 days of operation is enough, and staff do need a break too.

Dr Chee himself, who has been totally hands-on so far, also needs it.

After all, on 26 Jun – the 2nd day of opening – Dr Chee said his family worked a 15-hour shift and got home at 1.30am.

Opening hours updated

Since Orange & Teal is now closed on Mondays, their updated opening hours are now 11am-9pm from Tuesday-Thursday, as well as Sunday.

On Friday-Saturday, they’ll be open from 11am-10pm.

If you haven’t visited yet, there’s still a chance this weekend, or you’ll have to wait till Tuesday. Here’s the location and address:

Address: #02-12, Rochester Mall, 35 Rochester Drive, Singapore 138639

Nearest MRT: Buona Vista

Do observe Covid-19 safe distancing rules when you go, of course.

They deserve a much-needed rest

While the closure on Mondays might inconvenience those who were planning to visit on that day, most will agree that it’s for the best.

The café’s hardworking staff have been slogging it out, and they deserve a much-needed rest.

With the 1-day rest, customers will look forward to them ironing out the kinks and providing us an even better experience.

