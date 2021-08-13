Chee Soon Juan Treats Cardboard Collectors & Elderly In Need To Free National Day Lunch

Not long ago, folks at Orange & Teal, Dr Chee Soon Juan’s café, helped to distribute free food to cleaners at Rochester Mall.

In celebration of National Day, Dr Chee & his café staff are now inviting cardboard collectors and seniors in need to dine for free at the eatery.

Dr Chee treating Rochester Mall cleaners to a meal in June

Source

Those who know anyone who might benefit from the initiative are urged to contact the café to facilitate arrangements.

Chee Soon Juan treats the less fortunate to a free lunch

In Dr Chee’s view, the best way to celebrate National Day is by giving back to those who are least well off in our community.

Though he had spoken about the less fortunate during his previous election rallies, he says that he is now in a position to do something about it.

In the coming weeks, Dr Chee plans on inviting cardboard collectors and vulnerable seniors to have lunch at Orange & Teal.

Source

The meal will, of course, be on the house.

Reach out to café for more info

Posting about the initiative on Facebook, Dr Chee urges those who may know such folks to reach out to them at hello@orangeandteal.sg.

Source

The café management will provide more information through email.

Dr Chee also shared that some kind souls have offered donations to fund the event.

Though he appreciates the generous gestures, he insists that Orange & Teal will be sponsoring the initiative.

Those who are keen to help can show their support by patronising the café and trying out their wide range of dishes and desserts instead.

Kudos for the kind initiative

While we celebrate our nation’s 56th birthday, let’s not forget about those who may be struggling to get by. After all, they too, are part of our society and shouldn’t be left behind.

Kudos to Orange & Teal for the inclusive initiative, ensuring these folks get to join in the celebrations as well.

Know anyone who might benefit from this occasion? Be sure to reach out to the café for more information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr and Erik Tan on Facebook.