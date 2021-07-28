Lady Buys Meals From Orange & Teal Café For Rochester Mall Cleaners

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, our frontline workers have been working extra hard to keep the country running.

In response, Singaporeans have expressed their thanks in many ways.

On Tuesday (27 Jul), Dr Chee Soon Juan and his staff at the Orange & Teal café received a massive order worth $150.

But this wasn’t for someone organising a feast at home. Turns out, the customer simply wanted to belanja cleaning stuff to a nice lunch as a way of paying it forward.

Lady buys meals worth $150 for cleaners

According to Dr Chee’s Facebook post, a lady named Ning recently contacted folks at his café around lunchtime on Tuesday (27 Jul) and paid for $150 worth of meals.

Later, she reportedly requested for the food to be distributed to cleaners at Rochester Mall, where Orange & Teal is located.

This was apparently her way of paying it forward, not only by providing cleaners with a nice lunch, but also benefitting eateries like the SDP chief’s café.

Dr Chee himself was seen distributing the food to cleaners, who seemed visibly excited even beneath their masks.

Dr Chee was extremely touched by Ning’s actions and said individuals like her serve as an inspiration to him and his staff,

Thanks, Ning, it’s people like you that keeps us going and makes our struggle worthwhile.

Hope it will inspire others to do the same

Kudos to Ning for brightening the cleaners’ days while helping food establishments like Dr Chee’s café during this period when dining out is suspended.

Indeed, frontline workers like cleaners have had a tough time during the pandemic, having to deal with safe distancing measures while still reporting for work on the frontlines.

We hope Ning’s actions will inspire others to express their gratitude towards our frontliners.

