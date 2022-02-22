Chef Jailed For Working Despite Having Covid-19 Symptoms, Tests Positive 6 Days Later

Throughout the course of the Covi-19 pandemic, it has been vital for everyone to follow health protocols to a T to prevent the virus from spreading. This is especially for those who work closely with people.

Unfortunately, a 24-year-old chef Lau Zhi Zhang failed to do so and insisted on working despite being instructed by a doctor to stay home on medical leave for 5 days.

Source

On Monday (21 Feb), Lau pleaded guilty to 2 counts of exposing others to the risk of infection. He was sentenced to 5 months’ jail.

Chef flouts doctor’s orders to stay home

In Mar 2020, Lau had a fever, cough, and runny nose. His wife also experienced similar symptoms a few days before.

He then visited a clinic along Circuit Road on 31 Mar, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The doctor diagnosed him with an upper respiratory tract infection and issued him a medical certificate (MC) from 31 Mar-4 Apr.

The MC stated that he was required by law to stay home for 5 days.

However, right after his clinic visit, he visited a nearby food centre for lunch.

The next morning, he met his colleague and went to work at Napoleon Food & Wine Bar in Chinatown.

Source

Though his colleague tried persuading him to stay home, Lau said he was already on his way.

The 24-year-old then worked in the kitchen from 10.30am-11pm and took the MRT home.

On 2 Apr, Lau developed a dry cough and lost his sense of taste. Despite this, he went to have lunch at Circuit Road Food Centre.

Chef tests positive for Covid-19 6 days after having symptoms

A few days later, Lau broke the law again when he went for 2 job interviews, including 1 at Picotin in Upper Bukit Timah, with his colleague.

Source

After the interviews, he went back to Napoleon despite not having work.

Lau then drank and chatted with his colleague. During the session, Lau told his colleague that he suspect he had contracted Covid-19.

According to CNA, his colleague urged him to take a swab test and he headed home around 1.45pm. He took a swab test 2 days later which returned positive.

His colleague did not test positive but was quarantined as a close contact.

Sentenced to 5 months’ jail

The prosecutor sought at least 5 months’ for Lau’s repeated offences, reported The Straits Times (ST).

This includes arranging for job interviews even after learning of his symptoms and receiving the doctor’s orders.

Source

Lau pleaded guilty to 2 counts of exposing others to the risk of infection under the Infectious Diseases Act. Another 2 charges were taken into consideration.

On Monday (21 Feb), he was sentenced to 5 months’ jail.

Be socially responsible

Whilst staying at home for 5 days may be a huge inconvenience, it is a necessary precaution given the high transmissibility of the coronavirus.

This is especially so when one is already suffering from Covid-19 symptoms.

We urge everyone to be socially responsible. Only then can Singapore truly move forward and curb the transmission of Covid-19.

