Customer Complains Chicken Rice Is Full Of Bones, Clementi Hawker Says Might Be Thigh

Customer Complains That Takeaway Chicken Rice Is Full Of Bones & Meat Doesn’t Seem Fresh

While everybody knows that food prices in Singapore are going up, it really hits home when our comfort food of chicken rice is affected.

A customer was dismayed to find that his takeaway meal of chicken rice was “full of bones”, leaving him with not much to eat at all.

In response, the Clementi hawker said he might have chopped the tail portion with more bones as he was busy.

Chicken rice full of bones & no meat, says customer

In a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Friday (4 Nov), the disgruntled customer said his chicken rice was “full of bones and no meat”.

He also added that the packet was a “mess upon opening”.

Lamenting the state of chicken rice in Singapore, he agreed with another netizen that he might have received a pack meant for a pet instead.

Chicken rice was from Clementi stall

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, 36-year-old banker Huang Zhenhao said his father had visited the market and food centre at Block 448, Clementi Avenue 3 on Friday (4 Nov) at about 7pm.

He intended to dapao food from their usual chicken rice stall, but found that it was closed.

Thus, he bought from another stall named Lee Kwang Kee instead.

The packet cost S$3.50.

Chicken rice was all bones & didn’t seem fresh: Customer

Unfortunately, when Mr Huang opened the packet, what he found wasn’t to his liking, saying,

I don’t know what part of the chicken that was, it was all bones and the meat didn’t seem fresh.

He said he understood that the cost of ingredients and overheads were going up due to inflation.

However, most hawkers would give less meat, but not all bones, he added.

Needless to say, he won’t be patronising the stall again, even if it was an isolated incident.

Hawker says might have chopped up portion with more bones

The boss of the chicken rice stall, named only as Mr Zhang, told Shin Min that he might have given Mr Huang’s father the thigh portion, which has more bones.

When he’s too busy, he might not realise that he’s chopped up a portion with more bones for a customer, the 47-year-old said, adding,

If a customer requests for chicken without bones, I’ll give them just meat and no bones.

Another customer understanding of situation

A reporter who bought a plate of chicken rice from the stall found that the meat portion was adequate, and it didn’t seem like they were given less.

Another customer, named only as Mr Wang, said he’d never encountered a similar incident in his five years of patronising the stall.

However, the 60-year-old construction industry worker said he would understand if the chicken portion was smaller, due to inflationary pressures.

Featured image adapted from Nic Hao on Facebook.