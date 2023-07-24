Family Of Chickens Cross Traffic Junction At Dunman Road, Truck Nearly Runs Them Over

Truck Nearly Runs Over Chickens Crossing Dunman Road Junction

In Singapore, we co-exist with many different creatures as we are a city integrated with the nature around us. Flora and fauna surround us, and so do animals such as cats, dogs, monkeys, and chickens.

Hence, we need to watch out not only for motorists and pedestrians, but also other living creatures.

A recent case along Dunman Road highlighted just how close we humans are to these animals.

A TikTok user in Singapore spotted a family of chickens crossing a traffic junction in the area.

She had the shock of her life, however, when a truck almost ran them over. Fortunately, the truck driver stopped in time, sparing the fowls’ lives.

Chickens spotted crossing road in Dunman, nearly got hit by oncoming truck

The TikTok user, who goes by the username @daniellelinnie, managed to capture the whole incident on camera and shared it on the social media platform.

In the video, a chicken and four young chicks were attempting to cross a traffic junction at Dunman Road.

The user can be heard being worried for the chickens, saying “Aiyo, please, please, they know how to cross or not? Oh no!”

Out of the blue, a truck carrying gas cylinders swerved into frame before suddenly braking. The user also realised what was happening and screamed, concerned that the truck had run over the chicks.

Thankfully, it seems like the truck stopped in time and narrowly missed the fowls.

Audibly relieved, the user heaved, “Wow, the guy so good, so good.”

The chicken and chicks can then be seen successfully reaching the other side of the road.

TikTok users praise truck driver’s quick reaction

In the comments, most users agreed that the truck driver’s quick reaction saved the chicken and chicks.

One commenter said that @daniellelinnie should give the driver’s company a call to compliment him for his actions.

Another comment humorously noted that the driver’s boss would not believe why he showed up late for work, pointing out the incredulous circumstances.

Conversely, there were also some commenters who jokingly said that it was @daniellelinnie’s screams that alerted the driver to stop.

Thank goodness the chicken and chicks made it across the road safely. And before you ask, we still don’t know why they crossed the road.

Featured image adapted from @daniellelinnie on TikTok.