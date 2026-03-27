7-year-old boy rescued after falling onto safety net at Taiwan airport

7-year-old boy falls onto safety net at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

A seven-year-old child was rescued at Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday (25 March) after he reportedly climbed a trash can to leap onto an anti-fall safety net.

Airport authorities have issued an urgent appeal to parents to monitor their children at all times following the incident.

Boy climbed trash can and leapt over glass barrier

According to witnesses at the scene, the unaccompanied boy was seen playing in the Terminal 2 Arrivals Hall at around 12.52pm.

He reportedly used a nearby trash can as a step to scale the glass barrier next to the escalator.

Although bystanders shouted for him to stop, the boy ignored their pleas and warnings.

He then jumped onto the safety net, with eyewitnesses claiming that he began “happily” jumping and bouncing around.

Personnel arrived at the scene to rescue him

In a statement later that day, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) confirmed the incident, adding that airport security guards had notified the fire department.

The firefighters performed a rappel rescue upon their arrival and successfully retrieved the child at 1.22pm, the statement added.

Boy did not sustain injuries

Medics confirmed that the boy sustained no injuries.

After the police had spoken with his parents, the family was permitted to leave the airport.

Authorities urged parents to pay attention to their children

TIAC reminded travellers that airport terminals are high-traffic environments.

Parents and guardians must remain vigilant and strictly prohibit children from climbing on facilities, crossing barriers, or entering restricted zones to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Also read: Boy stands on 3rd floor ledge of Canberra flat, parents allegedly left windows open



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Featured image adapted from @01berich on Threads.