Man arrested in Hong Kong after letting child steer wheel of moving car

Man arrested for letting his young nephew steer car on road in Hong Kong

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Hong Kong after a video surfaced showing a young boy sitting on his lap and steering a moving car.

The clip, which circulated online on Sunday (29 March), showed the child in the driver’s seat of a black car without a seatbelt, turning the steering wheel while the vehicle was in motion.

According to RTHK, the incident reportedly took place along Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road, towards On Ting Estate.

Driver intervenes occasionally

In the video, the man can be seen occasionally taking control of the steering wheel and braking, while a passenger sat in the back seat.

The footage, which lasted over a minute, quickly drew attention online and prompted police action.

After discovering the video, officers from the New Territories North traffic investigation unit launched an investigation.

The driver, surnamed Lin, later turned himself in at Tai Po Police Station on Monday (30 March).

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Claims he was trying to calm crying child

Lin reportedly told police that the boy, believed to be his nephew, had been crying.

According to The Standard, he claimed he allowed the child to sit on his lap and hold the steering wheel in an attempt to calm him down.

He has since been released on bail pending further investigations.

Police warned that dangerous driving is a serious offence, punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,100).

They also highlighted the dangers of allowing a child to sit on a driver’s lap without a seatbelt, noting the high risk of severe injury in the event of an accident.

Also read: 11-year-old boy in Hong Kong steers car after father faints while driving



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Featured image adapted from The Standard HK.