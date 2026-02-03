11-year-old boy in Hong Kong steers car after father faints while driving

11-year-old boy forced to take the wheel after father faints while driving in Hong Kong

An 11-year-old boy in Hong Kong was forced to take the steering wheel after his father fainted while driving, ultimately preventing the situation from turning more serious.

The car only came to a stop after colliding with another vehicle and roadside railings.

Father suddenly loses consciousness mid-ride

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident happened at about 6.20pm on Monday (26 Jan) in Kennedy Town.

Police said the 47-year-old father lost consciousness while driving westbound along Shing Sai Road, turning into Sands Street.

His son was seated next to him when his father suddenly fainted.

Boy tries to stop car before vehicle crashes into other car

Seeing his father collapse, the 11-year-old reached for the steering wheel in an attempt to stop the car.

Despite his efforts, the car collided with a seven-seater vehicle, then continued for another 100 metres.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing into roadside railings near Rock Hill Road, reports The Standard.

Fortunately, no pedestrians were injured, and the 66-year-old driver of the other vehicle, along with the boy, both emerged from the incident unharmed.

The front of the private car was damaged, while the seven-seater’s rear sustained a dent.

Father taken to hospital

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The father was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment, while the boy and the driver of the other vehicle involved were not injured.

Police did not disclose the cause of the father’s sudden loss of consciousness.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Also read: Boy in China calls for help after mum was knocked unconscious following multi-vehicle collision

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from The Standard HK.