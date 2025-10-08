Boy in China calls for help after mum was knocked unconscious following multi-vehicle collision

Boy calls for help for mum following car crash, touched netizens’ hearts

A touching scene unfolded following a multi-vehicle collision in Guangzhou, China, when a 10-year-old boy desperately called for help for his mum, who had fallen unconscious in the crash.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred last Saturday (4 Oct), showed vehicles in the leftmost lane of the Shimentangshan Tunnel at a standstill.

Strikingly, a young boy was seen kneeling next to a car, crying, “Save my mother!”

Airbag knocked boy’s mother unconscious

The sight of the boy moved the hearts of several motorists, including a woman surnamed Zheng (transliterated), who got out of her vehicle to check on the situation.

She found the boy’s mother, surnamed Ye (transliterated), sitting motionless in the driver’s seat.

It is believed that the airbag was deployed due to the accident, knocking her unconscious.

Other drivers helped Ms Ye, while Ms Zheng comforted the boy and his two sisters, who were in the backseat of their car.

After calling the police, Ms Zheng took Ms Ye to a nearby hospital for treatment, Guangdong Xin Kuai Bao reported.

Boy’s mother now in good condition

According to Jimu News, Ms Ye later expressed her gratitude to the public for their concern, adding that she and her children are now fine.

She said that, before fainting from the impact, she heard crying and quickly deactivated the safety locks, lowered the window, and shouted for her children to stay in the car.

When asked about his son’s actions, she said, “I never thought my child would be so brave. His love for me is beyond my imagination.”

Ms Ye also told reporters that she has since contacted Ms Zheng to thank her.

