Mum in China hand-sewed Nike logo on son’s backpack after he longed for a branded one

Mum sews Nike logo for teen son who asked for branded bag

Parents often go above and beyond to give their children a good life, with many of their efforts going unrecognised until their kids grow up.

In the case of a man in China, the incident that reminded him of his mum’s deep devotion was when she hand-sewed a Nike logo onto his bag as a teenager.

Mr Liu, who is now 22 years old, recounted the story on Douyin on Monday (15 Sept), instantly touching netizens’ hearts.

Classmates teased teen regarding ‘knock-off’ Nike bag

According to Jimu News, Mr Liu asked his mum for a Nike backpack when he was 14, after seeing his classmates carrying branded bags in school.

However, his mother turned down his request, as their family business was struggling at the time.

Instead, she took his plain red bag and hand-embroidered the Nike logo on it.

After the holidays, Mr Liu noticed the Nike logo on his bag and felt overjoyed, thinking it was incredibly beautiful.

Unfortunately, his classmates teased him about it being a knock-off, so he deliberately damaged it before hiding it in his closet.

“Back then, I was young and thought this bag was embarrassing. Looking back, I think it’s the most priceless treasure in the world,” he expressed.

Following his viral post, Nike commended Mr Liu’s mum for her sewing and offered to send her a gift.

Son now recognises mum’s efforts

Mr Liu also shared other things his mum did for him, which he had taken for granted when he was younger.

As he became more educated, he felt his mother’s knowledge and experience as a junior high school graduate were inferior. So he became increasingly annoyed with her.

Despite this, she remembered every word he said.

“If I casually said I wanted some spare ribs, a bowl of braised spare ribs would appear on the table that evening,” he shared.

Mr Liu shared that his birthday is just a day apart from his mother’s, yet she always chooses to celebrate both on his actual birthday.

Now living over a thousand kilometres apart, and with his mother unable to return home for four years due to costly airfares, Mr Liu lamented that she seemed to look different each time he saw her.

“Mom, your son is starting to earn money now and can help alleviate the family burden,” Mr Liu expressed. “I hope you can come home soon.”

Featured image adapted from Douyin.