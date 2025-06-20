Teenager in China wears photo of his late mum on T-shirt during exam, touching netizens

Teenager wears late mum’s photo on T-shirt while taking exam

A teenager from Shangrao, Jiangxi province in China, recently went viral for wearing a photo of his late mum to his college entrance exam (Gaokao).

According to China News, the student once had a happy family of four, including a younger sister.

However, in 2022, his mother passed away from cancer, shattering their once joyful life.

On 9 June, the final day of the exam, the teen decided to pin his mother’s photo to his chest.

He then said to the invigilator: “My mom couldn’t be here for my Gaokao — I want to bring her along to see the exam hall and be with me during the test.”

The invigilator allowed him to do so, silently patting the boy on his shoulder.

First time visiting mother’s grave

After completing the final exam, the teen expressed his long-held wish to visit his mother’s grave.

Since her passing, his father had chosen not to take him there to prevent it from affecting his studies.

However, given that his son had just achieved a significant milestone, the man finally relented.

When they arrived at the cemetery, the teen ran towards his mother’s grave, fell to his knees, and shouted: “Mom, I made it. I made it.”

He then raised three fingers in front of the gravestone and swore that he would move forward in life.

As his father later said, regardless of the exam results, his son had already surpassed himself and become his own hero, fulfilling not only his goals but also his mother’s final wish.

