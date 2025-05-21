Students in China walk 2km to take graduation photos with gravely ill classmate, he dies the next day

Students in China take graduation photos with bed-ridden classmate with cancer

In a heartwarming scene, junior high school students from Sichuan Province, China, walked to a hospital last Saturday (17 May) to take graduation photos with their classmate, who was gravely ill.

According to LTN, 16-year-old Ren Junjie (name transliterated from Chinese) was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma — a type of blood cancer — last year and had to take a leave of absence from school to receive treatment.

However, Ren’s condition began deteriorating rapidly in early May.

Upon learning about this, his classmates decided to go to the hospital to take graduation photos with him.

Students walked 2km to hospital

Last Saturday (17 May), over 60 of Ren’s teachers and classmates walked 2km to the hospital, even carrying benches for the photoshoot.

Afterwards, Ren — dressed in his school uniform — was rolled into the venue on his bed with an oxygen tank.

Besides taking their graduation photos with him, his classmates also gave him letters, flowers, and other gifts to encourage him to recover and return for their first year in high school.

Student passes away the next day

Unfortunately, in a tragic turn of events, Ren passed away the following day at 4am.

Nonetheless, his father thanked his son’s classmates for not forgetting about him, adding that their effort to take graduation photos with the boy touched him deeply.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.