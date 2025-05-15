Man in China misses college entrance exam to save his friend suffering a seizure

Man in China misses college entrance exam to save friend suffering a seizure

A man in China was on his way to a college entrance exam when his friend suffered a seizure.

Even though he successfully saved his friend, the man unfortunately missed his exam.

Friend suffered seizure while on their way to exam

Last Saturday (10 May), the two men boarded a private vehicle in Shandong province to take a college entrance exam.

About a minute after they boarded, in-car footage showed one of the men falling onto his friend.

The man initially thought his friend was pulling a prank, but soon realised the severity of the situation when his friend lay motionless on his lap.

A coordinated effort between passenger & driver

Realising the predicament his friend was in, the man quickly sprang to action.

Using knowledge gleaned from courses at school, the man began administering CPR to his friend.

Meanwhile, the driver not only switched his destination to the nearby hospital, but also got in touch with the traffic police.

Relaying their current situation to the authorities, the driver obtained permission to run six red lights to convey the patient to the hospital. Without having to stop at traffic junctions, the journey that would have taken 15 minutes took only seven.

The man was safely conveyed to the hospital, and 30 minutes after he initially experienced cardiac arrest, his heart began beating again.

Allowed to retake missed exam

After his friend was safely conveyed to the hospital, the man contacted the school to inform them of what had transpired. Upon confirming that he was no longer needed at the hospital, the man rushed to the test centre.

Unfortunately, he had already missed a significant portion of the test and was not allowed to take it.

Nonetheless, he did not regret his actions one bit. “If you miss an exam, there is always next time,” he said. “However, we only have one life, and if it’s gone, there’s no next time.”

According to E23, the man and the driver have since been recognised for their heroic efforts.

Additionally, the man was allowed to retake the test after his case was reviewed.

Featured image adapted from @shanghaidaily on X.