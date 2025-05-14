Woman who saved man’s life at Kuching Airport by performing CPR asks to remain anonymous

Woman who saved man’s life at Kuching Airport chooses to remain anonymous

When a man collapsed shortly after his arrival at Kuching Airport, a mystery woman brought him back from the brink of death by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

The woman, hailed as a hero, has since come forward but insisted on staying anonymous, saying she was simply doing what needed to be done.

Quiet heroine kept man alive until ambulance arrived

On 30 April, 55-year-old Mr Law had just landed in Kuching after a flight from Sibu. Moments later, he collapsed in the airport’s arrival hall.

Spotting the commotion, the woman — a medical staff member from Timberland Medical Centre who had been on the same flight — rushed over without hesitation and began performing CPR.

A male doctor soon joined in, followed by paramedics from Kuching General Hospital who arrived in an ambulance.

The team took turns performing life-saving CPR, keeping Mr Law alive until he could be transferred to Sarawak General Hospital.

Woman wishes to remain anonymous

Mr Law’s family wanted to find and thank the woman and enlisted the help of Dr Tang Sie Hing, who shared a Facebook post detailing her heroic actions.

The woman eventually reached out to Dr Tang — 10 days later — but politely declined any recognition.

She told Dr Tang, “I’m not the only one who performed CPR on the man. This is something I should do. Let me remain anonymous.”

Dr Tang respected her wishes, noting that she didn’t want any form of gratitude or attention.

Man had two blocked arteries, now recovering

Mr Law had reportedly just returned from China and had been experiencing chest and stomach pain. After seeing no improvement at Sibu Hospital, he chose to seek further treatment in Kuching.

Following the incident, he was diagnosed with two fully blocked arteries and underwent a coronary angioplasty at Timberland Medical Centre.

Thanks to the mystery woman’s quick action, Mr Law survived the cardiac emergency and is now recovering well.

