Woman performs CPR for 30 minutes on man who suddenly collapsed at Kuching Airport, saves his life

Woman in Malaysia performs CPR on man who suffered a heart attack, saves his life

In an incredible display of bravery and compassion, a woman in Kuching sprang into action when a man collapsed from a heart attack at the airport — performing CPR for 30 minutes and delivering life-saving shocks using a defibrillator.

Thanks to her quick thinking and refusal to give up, the man — known only as Law — survived what could have been a fatal medical emergency. His family is now trying to identify and thank the mysterious heroine who saved his life.

Cardiologist recounts incident

The story was shared by Dr Tang Sie Hing, a cardiologist who treated Law after the incident. According to Dr Tang, 55-year-old Law had recently returned from China and had been experiencing persistent chest and abdominal discomfort.

After undergoing an endoscopy in Sibu on 29 April, he travelled to Kuching to seek further treatment. But upon stepping out of the domestic arrival hall at Kuching International Airport, Law suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest.

Woman performs CPR for 30 minutes, uses AED to revive man

By sheer luck, a woman who had been walking just behind him witnessed the collapse and didn’t hesitate for a moment. She immediately began administering CPR and continued doing so for an astonishing 30 minutes.

With the help of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) available at the airport, she delivered two electric shocks that ultimately restored Law’s pulse.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and rushed him to Sarawak General Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency CT scan. Thankfully, there was no sign of brain haemorrhage, although he had suffered what was described as a “near-fatal” cardiac event.

Law has since been transferred to Timberland Medical Centre. His condition has stabilised, he is fully conscious, and most remarkably, he exhibited no signs of neurological damage.

Family launches appeal to find mystery lifesaver

According to Dr Tang, Law and his loved ones are overwhelmed with gratitude. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Without her intervention, the outcome would have been unimaginable.”

The woman reportedly left without sharing any personal details, and the family is now appealing to the public for help in tracking her down.

Anyone who may know the identity of the Good Samaritan is encouraged to contact Ms Ngu via WhatsApp at 013-804 6882.

Featured image adapted from Tang Sie Hing on Facebook.