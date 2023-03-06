Children Aged 4 To 12 To Get S$100 ActiveSG Credit Top-Up, Covers Entry To Swimming Pools

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Children Aged 4 to 12 Will Get S$100 ActiveSG Credit Top-Up On 1 May

In a bid to encourage more children to take up sports, ActiveSG will be crediting S$100 to the accounts of children aged four to 12 on 1 May.

All Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) born between 2011 and 2019 who are ActiveSG members will be eligible, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The credits can be used to cover entry fees for swimming pools, booking facilities, and offset ActiveSG programmes cost.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong said in Parliament that the ministry hopes to cultivate interest in sports and exercise from a young age.

Children to get S$100 ActiveSG credit top-up

On Monday (6 Mar), Mr Tong announced in Parliament that children aged four to 12 will be getting an additional S$100 top-up to their ActiveSG accounts.

ActiveSG members who are Singaporeans or PRs of eligible age will have this credited into their account automatically.

A one-off S$100 credit has been given to all Singapore citizens and PRs who sign up for the membership since 2014.

According to CNA, non-members who sign up for membership between 1 May and 31 Oct will get both the S$100 sign-up credit as well as the S$100 top-up.

While the minimum age for an ActiveSG membership is 12, those below 12 can get supplementary memberships. These members have to be tagged to their parents’ or guardians’ accounts.

Hope it encourages children to be active

Mr Tong said they see the value in life-long learning, even in sports and active participation, as well as exercise.

“We want to cultivate this interest and this good habit from when we are much younger,” he said.

He hopes this ActiveSG top-up will encourage more children to go out and play with their friends, neighbours, and families, outside of structured school sports participation, reported CNA.

At the same time, MCCY is currently working to build more and better sporting facilities throughout Singapore.

According to Youthopia, this includes the upcoming Kallang Football Hub and Kallang Tennis Centre. Both are slated for completion this year.

Mr Tong said MCCY hopes every Singaporean will have ample opportunity to engage, enjoy, and excel in sports.

Credits can be used to cover entry to swimming pools

ActiveSG credits can be used to offset the cost of ActiveSG programmes such as academies and clubs. It can also be used to pay for leagues and competitions.

Entry fees for swimming pools and facility bookings can also be paid with ActiveSG credits.

For ActiveSG credits to roll over into the next year, members need to use their credits at least once in the current year.

To sign up for the ActiveSG membership, visit their website here. Alternatively, sign-ups can be done via the ActiveSG app.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sengkang Swimming.