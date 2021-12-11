Children Aged 5 To 11 Now Eligible For Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine

Since late-Dec 2020, Singapore residents of most age groups have already gotten their Covid-19 vaccines. Only children aged 12 and below are not eligible for the jabs.

On Friday (10 Dec), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for children aged between 5 and 11.

MOH expects the vaccination exercise for this age group to start by end-Dec once new batches of the vaccines arrive.

Additionally, those aged 18-29 will also be able to receive their booster shots from 14 Dec. Do note that one must have received 2 doses of the vaccines 5 months prior to taking their boosters.

Children vaccine dosage will be a third of normal measurement

In a press release published on 10 Dec, MOH announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

Moving forward, the health ministry will work in tandem with Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency to roll out vaccines for these young children.

After studying data, expert groups in Singapore found that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks for children of this age group.

However, the dosage will be adjusted such that children only receive only 1/3 of what adults do.

The shots will be of a 10 micrograms dosage instead of the usual 30 micrograms.

On the other hand, the gap between the mandatory 2-doses will be shortened to 21 days.

Booster programme also extended to residents aged 18 to 29

In the same press release, MOH also announced that booster jabs will be extended to those aged 18-29.

This will come into effect from next Tuesday (14 Dec) onwards and those who have received both “primary” vaccination shots 5 months prior to this date will be eligible.

MOH also invites those eligible to step forward and set an appointment for their booster shots.

Children can get their vaccines during school holidays

For parents, this news will come at great timing as their children can now receive their vaccine shots during the holidays.

By doing so in these times, they will be protected before resuming the school year in 2022, without any major disruptions to their student lives.

Featured image adapted from Dr Janil Puthucheary on Facebook.